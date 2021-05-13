Recall: VW To Repurchase 46 Vehicles From Owners

Volkswagen says the vehicles were originally used internally by the automaker.

May 13, 2021 — Volkswagen is recalling 46 vehicles to repurchase them from customers because the vehicles may be illegal.

The following vehicles were originally internal-use vehicles that may have been modified before they were sold to consumers.

2017 Volkswagen Touareg GP

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

2017 Volkswagen Golf A6

2017 Volkswagen E-Golf GP

2017 Volkswagen CCF

2016-2017 Volkswagen Passat GP

2018-2019 Volkswagen Golf R GP

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

The vehicles won't meet various federal safety standards if they were sold without confirmation they met the requirements.

Owner recall notices should be mailed July 2, 2021, with instructions about repurchasing the vehicles.

Confused customers may contact Volkswagen customer service at 800-893-5298 and use recall number 01F1.