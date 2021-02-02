Subaru Recalls 2021 Outback and Impreza

Subaru transmission gear shifter cable nuts may not be tight enough.

February 2, 2021 — Subaru is recalling about 400 model year 2021 Outback and Impreza vehicles because the continuously variable transmission (CVT) gear shifter cable nuts may not have been tightened properly.

A loose nut can cause problems when using the gear shifter.

The U.S. recall includes 383 Outback and Impreza vehicles, while a separate recall in Canada includes nine Impreza vehicles.

The Subaru recall is expected to begin February 19, 2021. Dealerships will make sure the nuts are tightened to specifications.

Owners may contact Subaru at 844-373-6614. Subaru's number for this recall is WRA-21.