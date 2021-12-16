Subaru Transmission Recall Includes Ascent, Legacy, Outback

Subaru drive chains may break and cause the Ascent, Legacy, Outback to stop moving.

December 15, 2021 — A Subaru transmission recall includes more than 198,000 Ascent, Legacy and Outback vehicles that may have transmission control unit programming errors.

However, repairs may not be available until April 2022.

The 2019-2020 Subaru Ascent, 2020 Subaru Legacy and 2020 Subaru Outback clutches may engage before the drive chains are completely clamped. This can cause the drive chains to break and prevent the Subaru vehicles from forward motion.

Subaru says if the shifter is moved to DRIVE or REVERSE immediately after the engine is started, the "independent secondary pressure control program may allow the F/R clutch to begin engagement before enough secondary clamping pressure has been applied to the drive chain."

This can cause the drive chain to slip and the chain guide can break apart causing the fragments to cause trouble with the gear shifter mechanism. Subaru says the drive chain can completely break if the drive chain continues to slip while driving.

Subaru is aware of 23 technical reports in the U.S., but no reports of of crashes or injuries have been received.

Ask Subaru about its reimbursement program if you have paid for related repairs.

Subaru transmission recall repair notices will be mailed February 7, 2022, but the Ascent, Legacy and Outback vehicles may not be repaired until April 2022.

Subaru dealerships will reprogram the transmission control units, historical data will be checked for chain slip events and the chain guides will be inspected. If the drive chains have slipped or the chain guides are damaged, Subaru will replace the transmissions.

Subaru owners who have questions about the transmission recall may contact customer service at 844-373-6614. Subaru's recall reference number is WRK-21.