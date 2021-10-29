Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Vehicles Recalled For Suspensions

Tesla recalls 3,000 vehicles to inspect the front suspension lateral link fasteners.

October 29, 2021 — A Tesla front suspension lateral link fastener recall includes more than 3,000 model year 2020-2021 Tesla Model Y and 2019-2021 Tesla Model 3 vehicles.

The front suspension lateral link fasteners may loosen and allow the lateral link to separate from the sub-frame.

According to Tesla, the Model 3 and Model Y vehicles have front suspension lateral links attached to the sub-frames using fasteners. But the fastener may loosen over time or separate from the sub-frame if the fastener is not secured to the correct specification.

This can cause the lateral link to separate from the sub-frame.

A Tesla Model 3 or Model Y driver could experience stability problems if the wheel alignment shifts.

The assembly operator has the job of securing both fasteners correctly, but if the operator made several unsuccessful attempts to tighten a fastener to specification, the operator may have loosened a properly secured fastener.

If the problem occurs, a driver may hear abnormal noise coming from the front-end suspension.

In June, Tesla engineers knew of 39 repairs on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in which one or both front suspension lateral link fasteners were loose or missing.

Engineers investigated vehicle torque records and confirmed the cause of the loose fasteners, leading Tesla to announce the recall.

The U.S. Tesla recall involves 2,791 vehicles, and in Canada 270 Tesla vehicles are recalled.

Tesla technicians will inspect the torque of the suspension fasteners and re-torque any that are loose, and any damaged components will be replaced.

Tesla Model 3 and Model Y owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 24, 2021.

Owners with questions should call Tesla customer service at 877-798-3752 and ask about recall number SB-21-31-003.