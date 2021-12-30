Tesla Model 3 Recall: Rearview Camera Display May Disappear

Tesla recalls more than 356,000 vehicles because cables in the trunks may become damaged.

December 30, 2021 — A Tesla Model 3 rearview camera cable recall involves more than 356,000 vehicles with rearview camera images that may fail to display.

According to Tesla, the 2017-2020 Model 3 rearview camera cable harnesses may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lids.

The Model 3 trunk harness has a solid core coaxial cable that provides the camera feed on the center display. The coaxial cable is affixed to a harness on the trunk lid and extends or folds as the Model 3 trunk opens and closes.

But when the trunk is closed the harness folds and may have a tight bend radius which puts stress on the cable.

In June Tesla noticed a trend in trunk harness replacements which caused engineers to look into the matter. Testing was initiated and a root cause of the problem was found, leading Tesla to issue the recall.

Additionally, as of December 16, Tesla has received 2,301 warranty claims and 601 field reports in the U.S.

However, the electric automaker is unaware of any crashes, injuries or deaths caused by the camera image failures.

A Tesla Model 3 driver may have advance notice of a problem if the display screen flickers or intermittently disappears.

Tesla service centers will inspect the trunk harnesses for wear and tear, and if the wear is determined to be normal for the coaxial cable there will be guide protectors installed on the harnesses. The guide protectors will protect the harnesses and cables from premature wear.

But if the cable is wore beyond specifications, a new harness and guide protector will be installed by Tesla.

Tesla Model 3 owners who paid their own money for past repairs should ask Tesla about its reimbursement plan.

Tesla Model 3 recall notices will be mailed February 18, 2022, but owners with questions may call Tesla at 877-798-3752.

Tesla's rearview camera cable recall number is SB-21-17-008.