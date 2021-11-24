Toyota Power Steering Recall Includes Sequoia and Tundra

Toyota recalls about 23,000 Sequoia and Tundra vehicles due to leaking power steering fluid.

November 24, 2021 — A Toyota power steering recall involves 2021 Toyota Tundra and 2021-2022 Toyota Sequoia vehicles to prevent power steering fluid leaks.

The Toyota Sequoia and Tundra recall includes about 22,000 vehicles in the U.S. and about 1,194 vehicles in Canada.

The Tundra and Sequoia vehicles may have manufacturing errors with the power steering gear assemblies that can cause a loss of power steering fluid.

Power steering will be suddenly lost if enough power steering fluid leaks out, but manual steering will remain.

The Toyota steering wheels will become more difficult to turn if power steering fails, a problem that is more dangerous when driving slow speeds.

Model year 2021 Toyota Tundra and 2021-2022 Toyota Sequoia owners will be contacted in January 2022 about the recall. Toyota dealerships will inspect and possibly replace the power steering gear assemblies.

Toyota didn't announce more recall details and the government hasn't published information about the power steering recall, but concerned owners may call 800-331-4331.

CarComplaints.com will update this page when more recall details are released.