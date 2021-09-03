Toyota Tundra Halogen Headlights May Catch Fire

Toyota recalls 158,000 trucks that may have headlight problems, but only in very specific conditions

September 3, 2021 — A Toyota Tundra halogen headlight recall includes more than 158,000 trucks because the headlights could catch fire under certain circumstances.

The government hasn't announced details about the Tundra recall, but Toyota says the 2018-2021 Tundra trucks are equipped with halogen headlights that allow the circuits for both the high-beam and low-beam bulb filaments to be energized at the same time when the high beams are on.

Toyota says if the high beams are repeatedly left on for an extended period while the Tundra is idling or driving at low speed, there is a possibility the halogen bulb connector could overheat and cause a fire that will spread.

The Toyota Tundra recall includes trucks built between June 2017 and March 2021, and all the trucks will need to have the engine wire harness assemblies modified. Toyota dealers will also inspect the halogen headlight bulb connectors, bulbs and headlight assemblies.

Any heat damaged components will be replaced.

Toyota Tundra owners will receive halogen headlight recall notices by November 1, 2021.

If you have questions about the Tundra recall, please call the automaker at 800-331-4331.