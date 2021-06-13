Volkswagen ID.4 Recall Blamed on Headlight Adjustments

VW recalls ID.4 SUVs because the headlight beams can be adjusted horizontally.

June 12, 2021 — A 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 recall includes 3,231 SUVs because the headlights can be adjusted horizontally, a violation of federal standards.

The 2021 VW ID.4 SUVs have caps that were installed on the headlight vertical aim instead of the horizontal aim which allows for horizontal adjustments of the headlight beams.

The headlight beam is horizontally adjusted during production and the horizontal adjuster is blocked from further adjustment by using a cap.

Incorrectly adjusted headlights can cause visibility problems for the driver and oncoming traffic, which is why safety standards mandate the use of caps.

Volkswagen says a misunderstanding about the work instructions caused problems when installing the headlight caps after performing the headlight adjustment in the factory. This caused the vertical aim to be blocked from adjustment instead of the horizontal aim adjustment.

VW dealers will remove the ID.4 vertical aim caps and the horizontal aim will be blocked with caps.

Volkswagen ID.4 owner recall letters are expected to be mailed July 30, 2021, but customers with questions may call 800-893-5298.

Volkswagen's ID.4 recall number is 9406.