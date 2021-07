VW recalls 379 vehicles because the airbag modules may have been welded incorrectly.

July 11, 2021 — Volkswagen is recalling 379 model year 2020-2021 Jetta and Jetta GLI vehicles equipped with airbag control modules that were welded in the incorrect positions.

This could cause the airbags to unintentionally deploy, or the airbags may not deploy in a crash.

VW dealers will replace the airbag control modules once owner recall notices are mailed August 27, 2021.

Jetta owners may call 800-893-5298. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 69CK.