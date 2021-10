The VW front wheel bearing bolts need to be inspected and maybe replaced.

October 28, 2021 — The front wheel bearing bolts on 30 Volkswagen vehicles may not have been properly tightened.

Recalled are 2021 VW Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport and Passat vehicles.

Volkswagen expects to mail recall notices December 14, 2021, and dealerships will inspect and possibly replace the front wheel bearing bolts.

VW owners may contact customer service at 800-893-5298.

Volkswagen's reference number for this recall is 40R7.