Volvo Recalls S90L, XC60 and XC90 For Hydraulic Units

Volvo recalls about 10 vehicles that may have suffered welding problems.

December 29, 2021 — Volvo is recalling about 10 model year 2021 Volvo S90L, 2020-2021 Volvo XC60 and 2020-2021 Volvo XC90 vehicles.

The automaker says an improperly welded rotor and shaft may separate inside the brake systems.

Separation of the rotor and shaft may cause problems with brake assist, the anti-lock braking system and the electronic stability control.

Volvo owners should have received their recall notices for dealers to replace the hydraulic units.

Owners of 2021 Volvo S90L, 2020-2021 Volvo XC60 and Volvo XC90 vehicles may call 800-458-1552. Volvo's number for this recall is R10120.