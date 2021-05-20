Volvo XC90 Excellence Rear Occupants Could Become Trapped

Volvo recalls 190 vehicles with front seats that may trap passengers.

May 19, 2021 — Volvo is recalling more than 190 model year 2016-2020 XC90 Excellence vehicles because rear occupants could become trapped by the front seats.

Volvo says liquid or condensation on the rear seat control display may cause the front passenger seat to move back as far as possible and stay there.

About 30 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Volvo expects the recall to begin June 18, 2021, when Volvo dealerships will update the rear seat control display software.

Volvo XC90 Excellence owners may call 800-458-1552. Volvo's reference number for this recall is R10093.