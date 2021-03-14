VW Atlas Tire Recall Issued For 2,900 SUVs

Volkswagen Atlas tires can rupture in the sidewalls and cause sudden drastic air loss.

March 14, 2021 — A Volkswagen Atlas tire recall includes nearly 2,900 SUVs with tires that could fail while driving the 2018-2019 Atlas vehicles.

One or more tires on the Atlas may rupture in the sidewalls which will cause a sudden loss of air. VW also says the Atlas tire belts could separate and cause an increased risk of a crash.

Volkswagen says the problem is caused by the supplier overcuring the tires, weakening the sidewalls and belts and causing a sudden loss of treads or belts.

The recalled Atlas tire sizes are 255/50 R 20 105 T CrossContact LX Sport and 245/60 R18 105 T CrossContact LX Sport tires with part numbers 3QF 601 307 A or 3QF 601 307 C.

More than 2,530 Atlas SUVs are recalled in the U.S., and more than 320 vehicles are recalled in Canada.

The VW Atlas tire recall is expected to begin May 4, 2021. VW dealerships will check the tires and replace them if the tires meet detailed information that corresponds to the defective tires.

Volkswagen Atlas owners may contact the automaker at 800-893-5298 and refer to tire recall number 44R1.