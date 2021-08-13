VW ID.4 Recall Issued For Wrong Rear Seat Belts

Volkswagen recalls 12,000 SUVs because the rear seat belt assemblies are missing parts.

August 13, 2021 — Volkswagen is recalling 2021 ID.4 SUVs because of possible problems with the rear seat belts when using child restraint systems.

More than 12,000 ID.4s are recalled because the rear outboard seat belt assemblies may be missing the automatic locking retractors.

This can cause failures when trying to secure a child seat.

The recalled parts are not released for the U.S. market and have a part number that is usually not available in the U.S.

Federal safety standards require automatic locking retractors in case a child seat is used without using the LATCH system.

In June, VW learned a factory received the wrong seat belt assembly and engineers determined even if a safety defect doesn't exist, the defect was a violation of safety standards.

VW dealers may need to replace the rear outboard seat belt assemblies. ID.4 owner recall notices should be mailed October 1, 2021.

Volkswagen ID.4 owners may contact Volkswagen at 800-893-5298 and refer to recall reference number 69CQ.