VW Taos 4Motion SUVs Recalled For Stalling

More than 5,000 Volkswagen Taos all-wheel-drive vehicles may be affected by software problems.

August 13, 2021 — A Volkswagen Taos recall includes more than 5,000 4Motion all-wheel-drive Taos SUVs that may stall when stopping.

VW says for now it believes the problem is the engine control unit software, but the problem doesn't occur in front-wheel-drive Taos vehicles.

The 2022 VW Taos 4Motion vehicles have specific software versions installed in the engine control units that can be affected by high temperatures, high engine loads and when the air conditioning is engaged.

However, VW engineers still aren't sure what is causing the problem and the investigation continues.

The Taos engine can stall when coming to a stop, but Volkswagen says the engine can be immediately restarted.

VW dealers will update the engine control unit software once recall notices are mailed October 5, 2021.

Taos 4Motion all-wheel-drive owners may contact Volkswagen at 800-893-5298 and refer to recall number 24HH.