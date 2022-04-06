2021 Ford F-150 Trucks May Suddenly Shift Into NEUTRAL

Ford recalls 47,000 trucks that may have trouble with dianostic trouble code P0868.

April 6, 2022 — A 2021 Ford F-150 recall includes more than 47,000 trucks because the transmissions may suddenly shift into NEUTRAL for no apparent reason.

The 2021 Ford F-150 trucks may have problems with the diagnostic trouble code (DTC) for low transmission fluid that may activate when it shouldn't.

The 2021 Ford F-150 trucks are equipped with 3.5L GTDI, 2.7L and 5.0L engines, 10R80 transmissions, and all the trucks were built between July 28, 2021, and December 20, 2021.

Ford emphasizes the 2021 F-150 trucks are not equipped with Auto Start-Stop technology.

The truck can shift into NEUTRAL while driving at any speed, coasting to a stop as the electronic shifter tries to engage PARK below speeds of 2 mph. The shifter will automatically shift into PARK when the F-150 comes to a complete stop.

As for why this is happening?

"A transmission calibration diagnostic logic was inadvertently activated for certain vehicles without Auto Start-Stop technology." — Ford

A 2021 Ford F-150 driver will see an illuminated wrench light, but the transmission will begin working normally during a key-off/key-on cycle.

Ford saw an increase in "transmission fluid pressure low" DTC P0868 codes being set on specific 2021 F-150 trucks equipped with 3.5L GTDI, 2.7L and 5.0L engines and 10R80 transmissions.

Engineering found that one of the powertrain diagnostic logic software branches was turned on in error when the trucks were built.

There were 28 warranty claims between October 22, 2021, and February 9, 2022.

Ford expects to mail F-150 recall letters May 2, 2022, and dealers will update the powertrain control module software.

Ford F-150 owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about F-150 recall number 22S15.