2023 Toyota bZ4X Wheels Can Fall Off: Stop Driving

Toyota says all the lug bolts can loosen. Dealers will pick up the SUVs and provide loaner vehicles.

June 23, 2022 — Toyota is warning 2023 bZ4X electric SUV owners in the U.S. to stop driving their vehicles because the wheels could fall off.

About 260 vehicles have hub bolts on the wheels that can loosen after a period of low mileage.

Toyota says all the bolts on a wheel can loosen to the point of the wheel detaching. However, Toyota is still trying to determine why the problem occurs.

Because Toyota doesn't know what the problem is, dealers don't know what repairs need to be performed.

Toyota dealers will pick up the SUVs and provide loaner vehicles for free.

Toyota bZ4X owners should call 800-331-4331.

