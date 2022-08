Audi and VW Vechicles Recalled Over Exploding Airbags

Passenger frontal airbags could explode or fail to deploy properly.

August 5, 2022 — Exploding Audi and Volkswagen passenger airbags have caused a recall of more than 1,200 of these vehicles.

2016 Audi TT Roadster

2016 Audi TT Coupe

2016 Audi S3 Sedan

2016 Audi R8 Coupe

2016 Audi A3 Sedan

2016 Audi A3 e-tron

2016 Audi A3 Cabriolet

2016 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen

2016 Volkswagen Golf R

2016 Volkswagen Golf GTI

2016 Volkswagen Golf A7

2016 Volkswagen e-Golf

Dealers will replace the passenger airbag modules once owner recall letters are mailed September 23, 2022.

Owners may contact Volkswagen at 800-893-5298 or Audi customer service at 800-253-2834.

Volkswagen's and Audi's recall numbers are 69DY and 61C1.