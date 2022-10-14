Audi Recalls 190,000 Vehicles For Backup Camera Failures

Audi software errors can take out the infotainment systems, navigation and rearview cameras.

October 13, 2022 — An Audi backup camera failure recall involves about 190,000 vehicles that may show blank or black screens when the vehicles are shifted into REVERSE.

Software errors and corrupted files can also cause failures of infotainment and navigation functions in these Audi models.

2021 Audi A8

2021 Audi RS7

2021 Audi RS6 Avant

2021 Audi RS5 Sportback

2021 Audi RS5 Coupe

2021 Audi Q8

2021 Audi Q7

2021 Audi Q5 Sportback

2021 Audi S4 Sedan

2021 Audi Q5

2021 Audi A7

2021 Audi A6

2021 Audi A6 Allroad

2021 Audi A5 Sportback

2021 Audi A5 Coupe

2021 Audi A5 Cabrioleet

2021 Audi A4 Sedan

2021 Audi A4 Allroad

2021 Audi E-Tron Sportback Quattro

2021 Audi SQ7

2021 Audi S5 Cabriolet

2021 Audi E-Tron Quattro

2021 Audi SQ8

2021 Audi SQ5 Sportback

2021 Audi SQ5

2021 Audi S8

2021 Audi S7

2021 Audi S6 Sedan

2021 Audi S5 Sportback

2021 Audi S5 Coupe

2022 Audi E-Tron GT

2021-2022 Audi RSQ8

Beginning in 2021, Audi customers complained about all sorts of infotainment system issues, including about radio reception and the navigation systems. Audi opened an investigation due to the high number of displeased customers.

In March 2022, Audi decided to conduct a worldwide service campaign on the vehicles using an optimized software version.

However, Audi determined the problem may cause a violation of federal safety standards if the main units in the vehicles fail.

Between January 2021 and September 2022, Audi received 330 warranty claims where the rearview camera images failed and 594 warranty claims where the main units failed and had to be replaced.

Audi says the problem was caused by an automatic six-month maintenance cycle of the main infotainment unit when a "refresh" of the file system was performed.

The Audi rearview camera failure recall includes 170,296 in the U.S. and 19,006 in Canada.

Audi rearview camera failure recall letters will be mailed December 2, 2022, and dealers will update the infotainment software in the instrument panel main units.

Audi owners may call the automaker at 800-253-2834 and use recall number 91DZ.