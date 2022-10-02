Important dates Chrysler customers should be aware of regarding a Tigershark engine lawsuit.

October 1, 2022 — A Chrysler Tigershark oil consumption lawsuit settlement is nearing its final approval hearing, but customers should also be aware of other dates that are approaching.

The Chrysler oil consumption lawsuit alleges these vehicles equipped with 2.4L Tigershark engines consume excessive amounts of oil which causes the engines to shut down while driving.

2015-2017 Chrysler 200

2013-2016 Dodge Dart

2014-2019 Jeep Cherokee (manufactured prior to July 2018)

2015-2018 Jeep Renegade

2017-2018 Jeep Compass

2015-2018 Ram ProMaster City

2016-2018 Fiat 500x

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) denies all wrongdoing and allegations in the oil consumption lawsuit, but the automaker chose to settle to put an end to the litigation.

The oil consumption class action lawsuit was consolidated from nine separate class actions:

Judge Judith E. Levy preliminarily approved the class action lawsuit settlement on June 7 and will hold a final approval hearing December 1, 2022. However, other dates are approaching that may affect Chrysler customers.

Fiat Chrysler customers who want to be excluded from the oil consumption settlement must request exclusion so that it's postmarked no later than October 21, 2022.

And to object to the oil consumption settlement agreement, you must mail your objection and/or notice of intent to appear at the final approval hearing postmarked no later than October 21, 2022.

Chrysler Oil Consumption Lawsuit Settlement Agreement

Owners and lessees of the above vehicles will need to read what is offered to determine if they should file a claim.

Tigershark Powertrain Warranty Extension

The warranty extension is a good example of how certain settlement benefits may not apply to every customer.

According to the oil consumption lawsuit settlement, the powertrain warranty will be extended to a period of seven years or 100,000 miles from the in-service date of the vehicle. However, some of the extended warranties for the oldest vehicles will have already expired before the settlement is even final.

For others, the Chrysler extended warranty will cover the cost of all parts and labor needed to repair a condition caused by oil consumption, including the replacement of the engine long block.

However, this deal applies only if your vehicle is found to have failed an oil consumption test after all "customer service notifications" (CSN) have been performed.

Those notifications include CSN W20, CSN W80, and CSN W84, so a customer must have all those performed and the vehicle must fail an oil consumption test for the extended warranty to pay off.

The oil consumption CSNs were issued for Tigerhark engines that consume more oil than usual under certain operating conditions like continuous stop-and-go driving.

Chrysler Oil Consumption Reimbursement (Towing/Rentals)

Money you spent on towing and/or rental car expenses in connection with a qualifying repair caused by oil consumption will be reimbursed, but only in the following conditions.

The rental car or towing services must have occurred within 24 hours of a qualifying repair performed due to oil consumption.

And you submit a completed repair-related expense reimbursement claim form by the filing deadline, which is 90 days after the settlement is final or March 1, 2023, whichever is later.

The claim form must include an original or copy of any documents that itemize the rental car or towing service expenses.

The oil consumption settlement says the "document should identify the nature of the expense, the date the cost was incurred, and the dollar amount, as well as documentation of the Qualifying Repair performed within 24 hours of the rental car or towing service."

Claimants making a claim for towing expenses will be entitled to full reimbursement, but claims for rental car expenses will be capped at $300 per claim.

According to the Chrysler oil consumption lawsuit settlement, a customer will receive up to $340 if the vehicle "is, or has been, diagnosed as having an Oil Consumption Defect and receives an engine long block replacement pursuant to the terms of CSN W80."

The oil consumption settlement says each of the 42 named plaintiffs will receive $3,000, and the attorneys will receive $7.5 million.

Learn more about the Chrysler oil consumption lawsuit settlement at fcatigersharksettlement.com.

The Chrysler oil consumption lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan (Southern Division): Amber Wood, et al. v. FCA US LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by The Miller Law Firm P.C., Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro, LLP, McGuire Law P.C., and Thompson Coburn LLP.