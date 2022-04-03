Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager Minivans Recalled

FCA recalls more than 1,100 minivans because the second-row seats may not be secured.

April 3, 2022 — Minivan problems have caused Fiat Chrysler (FCA) to recall more than 1,100 model year 2021-2022 Pacifica and 2021 Voyager vehicles to inspect the second-row seat cushion frames.

The second-row seat-to-floor mounting latch may bind and stick open, preventing the seat from properly securing to the floor.

Dealers may need to replace the second-row seat cushion frames.

Minivan recall notices are expected to be mailed May 13, 2022, but concerned owners may call 800-853-1403. FCA's number for this recall is Z22.