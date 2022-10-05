Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Battery Recall Finally Begins

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid fires may have been in the battery packs, but FCA still isn't sure.

October 4, 2022 — A 2017-2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid battery recall will finally get underway after owners had to wait months for Fiat Chrysler (FCA) to get replacement batteries to dealerships.

The 2017-2018 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) have experienced fires that may have originated at the center of the minivans where the high-voltage battery packs are located.

The original battery fire recall was announced in February when FCA knew of 12 fires but didn't know the root cause of the fires. The automaker still doesn't know.

The fires occurred even with the ignitions turned off, and Chrysler is still warning owners to park outside and away from things that could catch fire. Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid owners are also advised not to charge the batteries.

The recalled Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids were built from August 12, 2016, to August 7, 2018.

FCA opened an investigation in August 2021 due to fires in Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids. The automaker repurchased two of the minivans to investigate the cause of the fires.

That original fire investigation is still going on as engineers have been unable to track down the root cause or even if the battery packs are responsible.

As of February 4, 2022, Chrysler knew of 12 Pacifica Hybrid fires but no crash or injury reports.

"As of February 21, 2022, FCA US has not made a determination of whether the HV battery pack assembly is defective and/or the root cause of these fires." — Chrysler

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid battery recall letters will be mailed October 11, 2022. Dealerships will update the battery pack control module software that will be used to monitor the battery packs for conditions that could lead to a battery fire.

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid owners who have paid for battery repairs should ask FCA about reimbursement.

Nearly 17,000 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids are recalled, and if you own one of those minivans and have questions please call 800-853-1403.