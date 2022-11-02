Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 Recalled

FCA recalls more than 44,000 cars due to the tire pressure monitoring system sensor batteries.

November 2, 2022 — A Chrysler tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) sensor battery recall affects more than 44,000 model year 2022 Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 vehicles.

Fiat Chrysler (FCA) says the sensor battery can fail prematurely and cause the monitoring system to fail.

A driver won't know if the tire air pressure is too low and a TPMS warning light that is already illuminated from a failed battery sensor will mask a tire pressure failure problem.

This recall is an expansion of a July TPMS sensor battery recall of Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 cars.

FCA discovered the problem in June when certain vehicles had problems with the TPMS sensor battery life which could cause the cars to fail federal safety standards.

The regulation says, "...each vehicle must be equipped with a tire pressure monitor system" that detects "when one or more of a vehicles tires is significantly under-inflated and illuminates a low tire pressure warning telltale."

Following the July TPMS sensor battery recall, Chrysler monitored the field and discovered six sensors that had discharged batteries.

Chrysler expects to mail TPMS sensor recall notices December 16, 2022, and dealerships plan on replacing the sensors.

Owners with questions should call 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number ZB5.