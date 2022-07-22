FCA Recalls Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 Cars

Chrysler recalls more than 52,300 cars because the tire pressure monitoring sensors may fail.

July 22, 2022 — Chrysler tire pressure monitoring system sensor problems have caused a recall of more than 52,300 model year 2022 Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 cars.

According to Fiat Chrysler (FCA), the tire pressure monitoring system sensor battery may fail and cause the sensor to fail.

In May, FCA was notified of possible tire pressure monitoring sensor problems on 2022 Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 cars. Specifically, the sensors have batteries that can discharge prematurely and cause the sensors to fail.

This creates a violation of federal safety standards.

"If the TPMS light illuminates because the battery in the sensor prematurely discharges, it could mask an actual low tire pressure condition, possibly resulting in tire failure, which can cause a vehicle crash without prior warning." — Chrysler

Dealerships will replace the tire pressure monitoring system sensors once recall notices are mailed September 2, 2022.

Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 owners may call 800-853-1403 and use recall number Z68.