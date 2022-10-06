Dodge Journeys Recalled For Reflex Reflector Issues

Chrysler recalls 83,000 Journey SUVs, but dealers aren't sure how repairs will be performed.

October 6, 2022 — A Dodge Journey recall has been announced to fix problems with the amber side reflex reflectors in the headlight assemblies.

However, Chrysler isn't sure what dealers will do to repair more than 83,000 SUVs.

The recalled 2017-2018 Dodge Journey SUV reflectors may not reflect brightly enough, something that violates federal safety standards.

"If the reflection of light from the reflector is below specification, the position and dimensions of the vehicle may not always be perceived by other drivers, which can cause a vehicle crash without prior warning." — Chrysler

Fiat Chrysler opened an investigation in December 2018 following an audit of a Dodge Journey front amber side reflex reflector performed by Transport Canada.

Chrysler couldn't find any warranty claims, complaints, field reports, crashes or injuries, so the automaker filed a petition for inconsequential treatment with the government. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration denied the petition and requested a formal recall.

The Dodge SUVs were built August 2, 2017, to July 6, 2018.

FCA expects to mail Dodge Journey recall letters November 8, 2022.

Dodge Journey owners may call 800-853-1403 and ask about recall number Z99.