Ford E-350 and E-450 Recalled For Power Steering Fluid Leaks

Vehicles have dual rear wheels and leaking power steering fluid could cause loss of power steering.

February 26, 2022 — Power steering fluid leaks have caused a recall of more than 44,000 model year 2021-2022 Ford E-350 and Ford E-450 vehicles equipped with dual rear wheels.

Ford says a faulty connection between the power steering pressure line and the brake hydroboost unit can cause a sudden loss of power steering fluid.

Ford opened an investigation in May 2021 based on power steering fluid leaks that caused losses of power steering. The automaker collected parts and talked with technicians who had worked on the vehicles.

Ford learned the first warranty report for a potentially related power steering fluid leak was received May 29, 2020.

"Ford Engineering identified that an incomplete connection of the snap-ring in the retention groove can occur due to side loading during initial installation of the quick-connect fitting as a result of ergonomic constraints. It was noted that power steering lines with revised routing and connection angle at the Hydroboost unit were introduced into production in June, 2021 to address ergonomic feedback from assembly plant personnel." — Ford

At first Ford believed the problem only occurred when the vehicles hadn't been used much, but the automaker revised its belief when the evidence changed.

According to Ford, the loose connection occurred during the assembly process.

Drivers should be aware of steering fluid on the ground and listen for a "pop" that may occur when the power steering pressure line fitting becomes disconnected while driving.

Ford says there have been no crash or injury reports related to the power steering fluid leaks.

The Ford E-350 and Ford E-450 vehicles were built between May 11, 2019, and June 17, 2021.

Ford dealers will inspect the connections between the power steering lines and the hydroboost units and replace the power steering lines if needed.

Ford E-350 and Ford E-450 recall letters are expected to be mailed March 7, 2022, but owners may call Ford at 866-436-7332 and use recall number 22S08.