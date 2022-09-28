Ford Mustang Mach-E SUVs Recalled Over Broken Halfshafts

Ford says the rear halfshafts may have walls that are too thin to handle the pressure.

September 28, 2022 — A 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E recall includes more than 1,400 SUVs with rear halfshafts that could break and cause the vehicles to roll away or lose drive power.

Mustang Mach-E owners are advised to engage the parking brake every time until the vehicles are repaired.

The right rear halfshaft may have walls that are too thin which can allow the halfshaft stem to break under load.

Ford says the halfshaft problem was caused by a machine operator who didn't properly seat the halfshaft into the lathe. This caused more halfshaft wall material to be removed than intended.

The operator error also occurred at the same time the supplier stopped halfshaft wall thickness inspections due to a lack of workers.

Ford says a Mustang Mach-E driver won't know of a problem until it occurs.

Ford dealers will inspect the Mustang Mach-E right rear halfshaft serial numbers and replace the halfshafts if needed.

Ford Mustang Mach-E owners may call Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to halfshaft recall number 22S55.