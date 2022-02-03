GM Driveshaft Recall Includes GMC, Cadillac and Chevy Vehicles

GM recalls about 1,800 vehicles with rear driveshafts that may fail.

February 3, 2022 — A General Motors driveshaft recall includes about 1,800 model year 2021 GMC Yukon, Yukon XL, Cadillac Escalade, Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Suburban and Chevrolet Tahoe vehicles.

The rear driveshaft assemblies may have components that were not heat-treated properly. This may cause the driveshaft to fail and leave the vehicle stranded.

GM says a supplier may have not properly applied heat treatment to certain components inside the driveshafts. This can cause those components to deform and cause noise and vibration.

Over time the joint in the driveshaft can seize and the vehicle can lose drive power.

GM dealerships will replace one or both of the rear driveshaft assemblies, but the automaker doesn't know when recall notices will be mailed.

Chevy owners may call 800-222-1020, Cadillac customers can call 800-458-8006 or GMC owners may call 800-462-8782.

GM's driveshaft recall number is N212351030.