GMC Terrain Headlight Recall Likely On the Way

General Motors argues a GMC Terrain headlight recall isn't necessary, but the government disagrees.

March 6, 2022 — A GMC Terrain headlight recall is likely on the way after General Motors lost its bid to skip the recall of SUVs equipped with headlights that are too bright and can allegedly cause too much glare to oncoming drivers.

In 2019, General Motors petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to rule the 2010-2017 GMC Terrain headlight issue as "inconsequential" to safety which would have given GM a pass regarding an official recall of nearly 727,000 SUVs.

The GMC Terrain SUVs, manufactured between May 21, 2009, and July 13, 2017, are allegedly equipped with headlights that cause too much glare to oncoming drivers in snowy or foggy weather conditions.

In an effort to avoid a GMC Terrain headlight recall, the automaker told NHTSA no crashes or injuries have been reported due to the headlights.

Additionally, GM says only one Terrain owner complained about the headlights, not that they were too bright, but because the headlights were pointed toward the tops of trees.

"Specifically, a reflection from the headlamps' housing is directed 80 degrees outboard and 45 degrees upward, as measured from each lamp's optical axis, which illuminates two small areas high above the vehicle. When tested by GM, this reflection from a single point on each lamp measured approximately 450-470 candela (cd). This is more than three times brighter than the designated maximum of 125 cd at test points 10°U to 90°U, as stated in Table XIX-a." — NHTSA

GM argues the headlights are a "noncompliance" with federal safety regulations, but they aren't a defect related to safety for oncoming or surrounding vehicles due to the "extreme angle of the reflection."

In addition, General Motors alleges a GMC Terrain headlight recall isn't necessary because Terrain drivers and occupants allegedly aren't affected by the headlight noncompliance.

In its denial of GM's petition, NHTSA says the "Safety Act is preventive, and manufacturers cannot and should not wait for deaths or injuries to occur in their vehicles before they carry out a recall."