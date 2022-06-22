Honda Ridgeline Frame Rust Recall: Buybacks Possible

Honda recalls 112,000 Ridgeline trucks sold in cold weather states where road salt is applied.

June 22, 2022 — A Honda Ridgeline frame rust recall includes more than 112,000 model year 2006-2014 Ridgeline trucks originally sold in these states where road salt is applied in cold weather.

Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington D.C. and Wisconsin.

Road salt, deicing agents and mud and dirt can build up on the Ridgeline rear frame where the fuel tank is mounted to the truck.

Corrosion can damage the frame mounting surface where the fuel tank mounting bands are attached. This can cause the mounting bands to detach.

Honda Ridgeline fuel tanks can become damaged if the tanks are loose, possibly causing fuel to leak from the tanks and increasing the risk of fires.

According to Honda, it is unaware of any Ridgeline fuel leaks, fires, crashes or injuries.

Honda continues to investigate the Ridgeline frame rust problems and says the recall may need to be expanded based on a search of historical registration data.

Honda didn't announce when the Ridgeline frame rust recall will begin, but dealers will inspect the frame rust and choose from various repairs. Some Honda Ridgeline trucks may only need certain components reinforced.

"If the level of corrosion is deemed beyond practical repair, Honda will explore repurchase of vehicles on a case-by-case basis." — Honda

CarComplaints.com will update this page when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration releases details about the Honda Ridgeline frame rust recall.