GM recalls 10 GMC Hummer EV SUVs because the tail lights may fail.

March 21, 2022 — General Motors is recalling 10 model year 2022 GMC Hummer EV SUVs with tail lights that may fail or may remain illuminated because of the tail light software.

The problem could occur on one tail light or both.

GM is expected to mail Hummer EV recall notices April 25, 2022, and dealerships will inspect and possibly replace the rear tail light assemblies.

Owners of 2022 GMC Hummer EV SUVs may call 800-462-8782.

GM's number for this tail light recall is N222359830.