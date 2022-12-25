Hyundai Kona Electric Vehicles May Suddenly Lose Power

The electric Kona vehicles could lose all motive power or could completely stall.

December 25, 2022 — Hyundai Kona electric vehicles may lose drive power if the electric power control units suffer from internal coolant leaks.

Hyundai says the 2021 Kona EVs may have control units that were not properly sealed.

"Hyundai has confirmed 3 unique incidents reporting a loss of motive power in the U.S. received from January 2, 2021, through July 6, 2021, in the U.S. There are no confirmed crashes or injuries related to this condition." — Hyundai

Recall documents submitted to the government say a supplier performed inadequate steam cleaning during manufacturing which caused problems with the seals on the DC-DC converter housings of the electric power control units.

An internal coolant leak can contaminate the main controller and trigger the Kona's fail-safe mode, causing a loss of power or a stall.

A 2021 Hyundai Kona EV driver may see an illuminated warning light and a “Check Electric Vehicle System” warning message.

Hyundai expects to mail Kona EV recall letters February 14, 2023, and dealers will check to see if the electric power control units need to be replaced.

Hyundai Kona electric owners with questions should call 855-371-9460 and ask about recall number 239.