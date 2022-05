Hyundai says a loose bolt may cause the steering column to detach from the steering rack.

May 12, 2022 — Hyundai is recalling two model year 2021-2022 Accent cars because the steering column bolts may not be tight.

This can cause the steering column to detach from the steering rack and result in a loss of steering control.

Hyundai will mail recall notices July 5, 2022, and dealers will tighten the lower steering column U-joint retention bolts.

Hyundai can be reached at 855-371-9460.