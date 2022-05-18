Hyundai Recalls Ioniq 5 SUVs After Rollaway Incidents

Hyundai recalls 11,000 vehicles that may roll away if not parked on level ground.

May 18, 2022 — Hyundai has recalled its 2022 Ioniq 5 SUVs to fix software errors that can cause the vehicles to roll away.

Nearly 11,000 owners of 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 vehicles are warned to use the electronic parking brakes until dealers repair the Ioniq 5 SUVs.

The problem is a software error in the shifter control unit that may disengage the parking mechanism.

The SUVs are equipped with shift-by-wire systems which contain shifter control units and electronic parking pawl actuators.

According to Hyundai, a voltage fluctuation may occur when the Ioniq 5 is shut off and in PARK. Hyundai says the parking pawl can suffer a "momentary disengagement" of the parking pawl. This is what can cause the Ioniq 5 to suddenly roll away.

Hyundai opened an investigation in May following four warranty claims related to 2022 Ioniq 5 vehicles in South Korea. Owners reported the vehicles rolled away after parking on inclines and turning off the ignitions.

Engineers found changes in the voltage could disengage the parking pawl, and Hyundai also determined 2023 Genesis GV60 and G80 electric vehicles used the same electronic parking pawl actuators.

However, these vehicles have not yet been released for sale to U.S. dealers.

Hyundai says it is unaware of any crashes, injuries or rollaway incidents in the U.S.

Hyundai expects to mail Ioniq 5 recall notices July 10, 2022, and dealerships will update the shifter control unit software.

If you own a 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and want to learn more, please call Hyundai at 855-371-9460.

Hyundai's Ioniq 5 recall number is 228.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 recall joins a Kia EV6 recall announced for rollaway dangers.