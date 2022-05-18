Recall: Park Your 2022 Kia EV6 on Level Ground

Kia recalls more than 9,000 EV6 SUVs because they could roll away.

May 18, 2022 — A 2022 Kia EV6 recall includes more than 9,000 SUVs that should be parked on level ground because the vehicles may roll away.

Kia says the EV6 SUVs may have software errors in the shifter control units that can disengage the parking mechanisms.

According to Kia, the 2022 EV6 is equipped with a shift-by-wire system that contains a shifter control unit and a parking pawl actuator motor.

But Kia says the command signal from the control unit may be affected by voltage fluctuations when the vehicle is shut off and parked.

This can disengage the parking mechanism and allow the EV6 to roll away.

In April, Kia learned about an alleged EV6 rollaway incident in Korea, and the EV6 shared the same shift-by-wire system as SUVs sold in the U.S.

Kia engineers are still investigating the problem, but the automaker did determine voltage problems could occur when the EV6 SUVs are parked and shut off. However, no EV6 rollaway incidents have been reported in the U.S.

In addition, there have been no customer complaints or warranty claims.

Kia expects to mail 2022 EV6 recall notices May 25, 2022, and dealers will update the shifter control unit software.

Kia EV6 owners should park on level ground until dealers make repairs, but customers who have concerns may call 800-333-4542.

Kia's EV6 recall number is SC236.