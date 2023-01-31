Kia Telluride Headlight Failures Investigated

Kia Telluride headlight recall may be needed after owners complain the high beams failed.

January 31, 2023 — A Kia Telluride headlight failure investigation will determine if a recall is warranted for about 87,000 model year 2020 Telluride SUVs following complaints the high-beam headlights failed.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the formal investigation following 23 complaints about Tellurides that completely and suddenly lost their high-beam headlights.

The Telluride headlights fail without warning while driving at night, and customers say the entire headlight units must be replaced.

Owners of 2020 Kia Telluride SUVs complain about the cost to replace the headlights, and how no recall has yet been announced.

"I lost high beams in both headlights. I am out of warranty and the dealership is quoting around $3000 to replace them. I am doing my best to contact Kia about this issue. Just mark me down as one more person confirming this is a known issue!"

"Headlights will not change to high beam. Dash indicator light shows bright but the headlights will not switch to bright. Definitely a hazard to driving, especially on back roads. Kia says there is no recall for this but it is definitely a problem with the 2020 Kia Telluride."

NHTSA says Telluride owners complain once the high-beam headlights fail they do not work again unless they are replaced.

NHTSA will gather information from Kia to determine if a Telluride headlight recall should be issued.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the 2020 Kia Telluride high-beam headlight failure investigation.