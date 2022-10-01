Kia GDI Engine Problems Cause Lawsuit in Canada

Kia Canada class action lawsuit alleges oil consumption and metal debris cause engine failure.

October 1, 2022 — Kia GDI engine problems have caused a class action lawsuit in Canada that alleges the engines consume excessive amounts of oil, stall, fail and catch fire.

The Kia Canada class action lawsuit was filed by the owner of a 2015 Kia Soul equipped with a Nu 2.0-litre gasoline direct injection engine.

The Kia GDI engine problems allegedly occur in these vehicles.

2014-2019 Kia Cadenza

2014-2018 Kia Forte

2016-2020 Kia Optima

2011-2019 Kia Rio

2013-2017 Kia Rondo

2015-2021 Kia Sedona

2012-2020 Kia Sorento

2012-2021 Kia Soul

2011-2021 Kia Sportage

2018-2021 Kia Stinger

However, the class action excludes the following vehicles if equipped with Theta II 2.4-litre or turbocharged 2.0-litre GDI engines.

2011-2019 Kia Optima

2012-2019 Kia Sorento

2011-2019 Kia Sportage

The Kia Canada lawsuit alleges the GDI engines are exposed to internal heat and higher pressure and are prone to accumulate carbon residue, and suffer from excessive oil consumption and flash burns in the cylinder.

The plaintiff also claims the software of the engine control module must be very carefully designed and calibrated.

But Kia allegedly dropped the ball by increasing production without verifying the quality of the work on the engine blocks, pistons and connecting rod bearings.

The class action alleges the Kia GDI engine problems arise from engine components that fail to fit together properly and prematurely wear and break down, causing metal debris to circulate throughout the engine oil.

Metal debris in the engine oil also comes from Kia's failure to properly clean the engine crankshaft to remove metal debris during manufacturing and comes from residual metal debris from factory machining.

The debris allegedly blocks the flow of oil to the GDI engine components and creates a lack of oil lubrication, burning up the engines.

According to the lawsuit, the Kia GDI engine problems are also caused by damaged connecting rod bearings that break, sending even more metal debris through the oil. The oil filter allegedly cannot catch the debris enough to maintain oil pressure in the GDI engine.

Fractured connecting rod bearings also cause the engine to knock and can cause the pistons to break through the engine block. Leaking fluid from the engine can cause an engine fire even without a collision.

The Kia Canada GDI engine class action lawsuit was filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice: Robert Corbin v. Kia Canada Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by McKenzie Lake Lawyers LLP, and Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP.