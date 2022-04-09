Land Rover Recalls Range Rovers and Range Rover Sports

Land Rover vehicles may have problems with the driver-side seat belt emergency locking retractors.

April 9, 2022 — Land Rover is recalling more than 14,800 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SUVs because the driver-side seat belt emergency locking retractor may not lock as it should.

The 2016-2017 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport seat belts may not protect occupants, especially when braking hard before a crash.

The emergency locking retractor is equipped with a vehicle-sensitive locking mechanism and a webbing-sensitive locking mechanism, but the problem is with vehicle-sensitive mechanism.

Manufacturer Autoliv contacted Jaguar Land Rover about emergency locking retractors in driver's seat belt assemblies that may not have been manufactured to specification. The affected sensor is manufactured by an Autoliv sub-supplier and assembled into the seatbelt retractor.

Out of eight parts, one showed a problem that caused a violation of federal safety standards, and engineers determined the same components had been supplied to BMW.

Land Rover filed a "Petition for Decision of Inconsequential Noncompliance" with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration which was denied by the government.

Land Rover expect to mail recall notices June 3, 2022, and dealers have been told to replace the seat belt assemblies.

Land Rover owners who have questions should call 800-637-6837 and refer to recall number N678.