Nearly 600 Lincoln Aviators with plug-in hybrid powertrains may need new harnesses.

April 8, 2022 — A 2022 Lincoln Aviator recall includes nearly 600 vehicles equipped with 3.0L plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Lincoln says the inlet charge port harness bus bar may become unseated and cause the Aviator to lose drive power.

Lincoln will mail Aviator recall letters April 18, 2022, and dealers will inspect the inlet charge port harness date code labels and replace the harnesses if needed.

Lincoln Aviator owners may call 866-436-7332 and use recall number 22S19.