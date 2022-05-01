Mazda Fuel Pump Recall Inadequate, Alleges Lawsuit

Mazda and DENSO fuel pumps may fail from impellers that damage the pumps.

April 30, 2022 — Mazda fuel pump problems have caused a class action lawsuit that alleges a recall didn't include all the Mazda vehicles that suffer from fuel pump issues.

A U.S. Mazda fuel pump recall was announced in November 2021 which included more than 121,000 of these vehicles.

2018 Mazda Mazda3

2018 Mazda Mazda6

2019 Mazda CX-3

2018-2019 Mazda MX-5

2018-2019 Mazda CX-5

2018-2019 Mazda CX-9

2019-2020 Mazda Mazda2

But the class action lawsuit alleges other 2013-2020 Mazda vehicles should have been included in the fuel pump recall because the same defective DENSO pumps with part number suffix 13350 are in those vehicles.

The Mazda fuel pump recall was necessary because the manufacturer of the pumps, DENSO, recalled millions of pumps that could suffer failures from the impellers located inside the pumps.

Mazda said about 1% of the fuel pumps could be defective because the impellers may become deformed from fuel absorption. A deformed impeller can make contact with the fuel pump body and cause the pump to fail.

As of September 2021, Mazda knew of four vehicles that had fuel pump problems, but no crashes had been reported.

According to the plaintiff who filed the class action lawsuit, Mazda didn't warn owners to stop driving their vehicles and didn't offer loaner vehicles to be used until repairs were completed.

The class action also alleges the Mazda fuel pump recall is a failure because Mazda dealers allegedly are only replacing the pump motors instead of the entire fuel pump module.

"This is an extremely delicate and difficult procedure with a high risk of damaging the entire fuel pump module, which can result in gas leaking out of the fuel tank, creating hazardous conditions and exacerbating the Fuel Pump Defect instead of correcting it." — Mazda fuel pump class action lawsuit

Both DENSO and Mazda allegedly knew of the fuel pump problems for years but put consumers at risk by waiting to admit the defects.

A Mazda fuel pump should allegedly last a minimum of 200,000 miles, argues the plaintiff, but the Mazda pumps cause engines to run rough, hesitate, fail to start or stall much earlier.

The Mazda fuel pump class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York: Tamerlane T. Bey II, v. Mazda Motor of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is representing himself.