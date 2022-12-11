Nissan 3G Shutdown Causes Class Action Lawsuit

Infiniti and Nissan vehicles allegedly lost their internet-enabled services when 3G was shut down.

December 11, 2022 — A Nissan 3G shutdown class action lawsuit alleges several models were left without important safety features when AT&T sunset its 3G wireless service.

The Nissan 3G shutdown allegedly made the modems obsolete and caused failures of the NissanConnect, NissanConnect EV, Infiniti InTouch and Infiniti Connection services.

According to the class action lawsuit, the Nissan 3G shutdown involved these vehicles.

2016-2017 Nissan LEAF

2016-2017 Nissan Altima

2017-2018 Nissan GT-R

2016-2017 Nissan Maxima

2017 Nissan Murano

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2016-2017 Nissan Rogue

2017-2018 Nissan Rogue Sport

2016-2018 Nissan Sentra

2016-2017 Nissan Titan

2017 Nissan Titan XD

2014–2018 Infiniti Q50

2017–2018 Infiniti Q60

2013–2018 Infiniti Q70

2017–2019 Infiniti QX30

2013–2017 Infiniti JX

2013–2017 Infiniti QX60

2013–2017 Infiniti QX56

2013–2017 Infiniti QX80

When 3G was phased out, the Nissan and Infiniti vehicles allegedly lost their internet-enabled services such as stolen vehicle locator, remote lights, remote vehicle unlocking, the ability to trigger the horn and automatic crash notification.

The Nissan 3G class action lawsuit was filed by New York plaintiff George Schwarz who purchased a new 2016 Nissan Maxima Platinum in 2016 and a new 2017 Nissan Murano Platinum in 2017.

But in March 2022, the plaintiff noticed his NissanConnect Services were not working. The infotainment screen asked if he would like to connect to NissanConnect, but selecting "yes" gave him an icon with red line crossing it on the screen. The lawsuit says this indicated a lack of data connection.

The plaintiff estimates he called Nissan’s various customer service and customer care numbers more than twenty times. According to the 3G class action lawsuit, he finally received an email from Nissan which said there was no effort underway to fix the problem and that he was on his own.

Nissan contracted with AT&T to provide access to its 3G network for the modems installed in the Infiniti and Nissan vehicles.

The 3G shutdown lawsuit alleges AT&T introduced 3G in 2006-2007 and its 4G LTE service on September 18, 2011. Then in February 2019, "AT&T publicly announced a plan to sunset their 3G wireless network in order to make way for its deployment of its 5G network."

"Accordingly, Nissan knew or should have known when it manufactured each of the Class Vehicles, that AT&T would decommission its 3G network before the end of the usable life of the Class Vehicle and/or while the Class Vehicles were still under warranty." — Nissan 3G shutdown lawsuit

The plaintiff contends Nissan has been unjustly enriched by forcing vehicle owners to go without services they believed would last the life of the vehicles.

The Nissan 3G shutdown class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee: George Schwarz v. Nissan North America, Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Sanford Heisler Sharp, LLP, and Ahdoot & Wolfson, PC.