Nissan Infotainment System Problems Cause Recall

Nissan recalls 10,000 Rogue, Frontier, Titan and Pathfinder rental vehicles.

July 30, 2022 — Nissan infotainment system problems have caused a recall of more than 10,000 of these vehicles if they are rental vehicles.

2021-2022 Nissan Rogue (Built from August 6, 2020, to May 10, 2022)

2022 Nissan Frontier (Built from July 29, 2021, to April 21, 2022)

2022 Nissan Pathfinder (Built from May 27, 2021, to May 17, 2022)

2022 Nissan Titan (Built from December 18, 2021, to May 25, 2022)

According to Nissan, when the Sirius XM subscription is set to "Not Subscribed," it may cause the infotainment head unit to reboot and disable the rearview camera.

Nissan says the rental vehicles are equipped with Bosch infotainment systems that use specific software in combination with a radio subscription status set to "not subscribed" for the rental customer.

Vehicles not used as Nissan rental vehicles are put in a "suspended" subscription status when the owner doesn't have an active subscription, so those Nissan vehicles aren't included in the recall.

On affected Nissan rental vehicles, when the rental customer declines satellite radio service and the Sirius XM subscription is set to “Not Subscribed,” the infotainment system will still attempt to fetch preset channel information. However, due to the subscription status the head unit cannot receive channel information.

According to Nissan, after four minutes of searching for channel information, an internal timer forces the infotainment system to reboot and it may frequently reboot causing the backup camera to become inoperable during the reboot process.

Nissan expects to mail recall letters July 29, 2022, and dealers will update the infotainment system software.

Affected owners of the rental vehicles may call Nissan at 800-867-7669 and use recall number R22A5 PC901 PC902.