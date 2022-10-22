Nissan Infotainment System Recall Affects Titan, Frontier and Rogue

Nissan recalls more than 27,000 vehicles with infotainment systems that may keep restarting.

October 22, 2022 — A Nissan infotainment system recall includes 2022 Nissan Titan, 2022 Nissan Titan XD, 2022 Nissan Frontier and 2021-2022 Nissan Rogue vehicles.

The recall of more than 27,000 vehicles was announced because the Nisaan infotainment systems may continuously restart when the vehicles are restarted.

This means the backup camera image can't display properly, a violation of federal safety standards.

The vehicles are equipped with Bosch infotainment systems and specific software versions, and Nissan says the problem occurs only because of a "combination of software logic and vehicle architecture complexity."

"Due to an internal parameter setting error, the IVI [in-vehicle infotainment] hardware becomes unstable if the vehicle is restarted within two (2) minutes of IGN [ignition] OFF or if the battery terminal is removed within two (2) minutes after IGN OFF. Under these circumstances on vehicle restart, the IVI unit will continuously reboot." — Nissan

Nissan received an infotainment complaint from a 2022 Nissan Titan customer in March with the owner claiming the infotainment system kept rebooting.

Nissan and Bosch opened an investigation which determined the infotainment system could suffer a power loss during a two-minute window which triggered the reboots.

Some 2021-2022 Nissan Rogue vehicles were manufactured between October 18, 2021, and April 21, 2022, and other Rogues were built November 22, 2021, to May 26, 2022.

The recalled 2022 Nissan Titan/Titan XD trucks were manufactured between December 18, 2021, and May 19, 2022.

And the recalled 2022 Nissan Frontier trucks were manufactured between February 28, 2022, and March 17, 2022.

Nissan infotainment recall letters are expected to be mailed November 18, 2022, and dealers will update the infotainment software or the job can be done through over-the-air updates. It's possible the infotainment system may be replaced if the problem has already occurred.

Nissan owners with questions about the infotainment system recall should call 800-867-7669. Nissan has three infotainment system recall reference numbers: R22B8, R22C1, and PC923/25.