Nissan Rogues Recalled Following 'Thermal Events'

Nissan recalls 793,000 Rogue SUVs because of corroded connectors that could cause fires.

January 26, 2022 — A 2014-2016 Nissan Rogue recall includes more than 793,000 SUVs in the U.S. and Canada for problems that could possibly cause fires, although Nissan believes less than 1% of the Rogues are at risk.

According to Nissan, an electrical connector for the underdash harness may corrode due to water and salt intrusion from the driver's side foot well.

Nissan received a report in March 2017 about a 2015 Rogue located in Canada that experienced localized deformation of the harness connector in the driver’s side foot well.

Nissan conducted an investigation but the damaged area was previously disassembled by the dealer and Nissan couldn't determine the root cause of the incident.

In July 2018, Nissan learned about harness connector damage located in the driver’s side kick panel area of a 2018 Rogue. The supplier and Nissan determined the connector got wet from water, but Nissan still couldn't determine how it happened.

Transport Canada contacted Nissan in December 2019 about a "thermal event" on a 2014 Nissan Rogue that could be related to harness corrosion. The automaker doesn't say if "thermal event" means melting components, or fires.

Nissan continued working with Transport Canada and discovered damage to the connector does not occur in normal operating conditions.

Nissan confirmed two Canadian "thermal incidents" and two incidents with "localized thermal damage" to the connectors, which convinced Nissan to announce the recall.

If water and salt collect in the driver’s side foot well, the dash side harness tape can absorb the water and enter the connector and corrode it.

The corrosion can cause "issues such as driver’s power window or power seat inoperative, AWD warning light ON, battery discharge, and/or thermal damage to the connector. In rare cases, a fire could potentially occur, increasing the risk of injury."

Nissan says there have been three unconfirmed incidents in the U.S. that may relate to the Rogue problem, but no injuries have been reported.

The recalled Nissan Rogues were built July 22, 2014, to December 31, 2016, and July 25, 2013, to September 27, 2016.

Nissan expects the repair to not be available until spring 2022 because engineers are still working on a fix.

Interim Rogue recall owner notification letters are expected to be mailed March 2, 2022. A second recall notice will be mailed once the remedy becomes available at dealers.

Nissan Rogue owners may contact Nissan at 800-867-7669 and use recall number R21B9.