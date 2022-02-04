Nissan Titan Diesel Problems Lead to Lawsuit

Nissan class action lawsuit says Titan truck owners are adding exhaust fluid to diesel fuel tanks.

February 4, 2022 — Alleged Nissan Titan diesel problems have caused a class action lawsuit that alleges the trucks have an issue with the location of the diesel exhaust fluid filler tubes, and a separate issue that causes exhaust fumes to enter the cabins.

The Nissan Titan class action lawsuit includes current and former lessees and owners of 2016-2019 Nissan Titan diesel trucks equipped with Cummins 5-liter engines.

The 2016-2019 Nissan Titan diesel trucks use systems that inject diesel exhaust fluid into the truck's diesel exhaust stream. The exhaust fluid should never be mixed with diesel fuel because the contamination can damage the fuel systems.

Nissan Titan Diesel TSB

In 2018, Nissan sent technical service bulletin NTB16-125a to dealerships after Titan owners said they accidentally put diesel exhaust fluid into the filler necks for the diesel fuel tanks.

The TSB warned dealers about the consequences when a truck owner makes a mistake by putting exhaust fluid into the diesel fuel tube.

"CAUTION: Putting Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) into the diesel fuel system will contaminate the entire system causing permanent damage to system components. DEF contamination requires replacement of the complete diesel fuel system." — TSB NTB16-125a

The TSB also reminded Nissan dealers of the damage caused by contaminating the diesel fuel.

"IMPORTANT: Diesel fuel contaminated with DEF will damage the complete diesel fuel system and cause many symptoms, including but not limited to the following:"

Crank no start

Long crank or hard to start

Rough idle

Low power warning

Fuel gauge inop or erratic gauge operation

Noise from the stage one fuel pump

The Nissan Titan will also set these diagnostic trouble codes:

P008A-00 LOW FUEL PRESSURE CONTROL SYSTEM

P00C6-00 FUEL RAIL PRESSURE

P0087 FRP CONTROL SYSTEM

P0463 FUEL LEVEL SENSOR

P2269-00 WATER IN FUEL CONDITION

Additionally, the bulletin informed dealers that an owner will be responsible if they make the mistake of adding diesel exhaust fluid to the diesel fuel tank.

"IMPORTANT: Damage to the diesel fuel system due to DEF contamination is not covered by the Nissan New Vehicle Warranty and will be the responsibility of the vehicle owner. Vehicle owners must be extremely careful to put the appropriate fluid/fuel into the appropriate tank."

Nissan Titan Diesel Lawsuit Plaintiff

Texas plaintiff James Losapio, Jr. purchased a new 2017 Nissan Titan with a Cummins 5.0-liter diesel engine.

The plaintiff also purchased an extended warranty, and in April 2021 the truck had 13,900 miles and was brought to a Texas Nissan dealer where the diesel fuel and diesel exhaust fluid filters were replaced and the exhaust fluid tank was filled.

In September 2021, the plaintiff noticed a symbol on his instrument panel for “Water in Fuel,” causing the plaintiff to take the Titan to the dealer for repairs. However, the plaintiff was told diesel exhaust fluid had contaminated the fuel system and begun to crystallize and the repair would cost $23,648.89.

The Titan class action lawsuit alleges the dealership must have added diesel exhaust fluid to the diesel fuel tank during the April service visit and it took about five months for the problems to show up.

The plaintiff says Nissan refused to pay for the repairs even though an extended warranty had been purchased.

Nissan Titan Exhaust Fumes

In addition to the diesel fuel problems, the Nissan class action alleges diesel exhaust fumes entered the cabin of the Titan but the dealer couldn't find anything wrong with the truck.

The plaintiff says he was never informed about bulletin NTB16-056b titled "2016-2018 TITAN XD; EXHAUST SMELL INSIDE VEHICLE WHEN HVAC IS ON FRESH AIR."

The diesel exhaust fume TSB was for a very specific condition that caused the fumes. The bulletin says the Titan may have a diesel exhaust smell inside the truck, but only while the vehicle is stopped and the HVAC system is ON with the mode set to fresh air.

The Nissan Titan class action lawsuit alleges Nissan is responsible when customers ruin the trucks by adding diesel exhaust fluid to the diesel gas tank because Nissan put the diesel exhaust fluid filler tube in the wrong location.

Because of Nissan's "misplacement" of the filler tube, Titan truck owners and lessees allegedly overpaid for their trucks, had to make repeated visits to dealerships, had to pay for damage to the fuel systems, and now the trucks allegedly have decreased values.

The plaintiff says Nissan has refused to recall the Titan trucks to prevent customers from making mistakes when adding diesel exhaust fluid.

And the automaker has also refused to recall the trucks to repair the "exhaust and/or HVAC systems which allow exhaust fumes to enter and accumulate in the passenger cabin."

The Nissan Titan diesel class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee (Nashville Division): Losapio, et al., vs. Nissan North America, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Wampler, Carroll, Wilson & Sanderson, P.C., and McGuire Law, P.C.