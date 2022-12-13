Ram Tailgate Recall Involves 1.4 Million Trucks

2019-2022 Ram 1500, Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 trucks need checked for misaligned tailgate strikers.

December 13, 2022 — A Ram tailgate recall involves more than 1.4 million Ram trucks equipped with tailgates that may not latch correctly because the tailgate strikers may be misaligned.

This can cause a tailgate to suddenly open while driving and allow unsecured cargo to fall out.

Stellantis (Fiat Chrysler) advises Ram customers to follow the owner's manuals and make sure items in the truck beds are secured.

The Ram tailgate recall involves 2019-2022 Ram 1500, Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 trucks, but Ram 1500 Classic pickups are not affected by the tailgate recall. Additionally, Ram trucks equipped with sensors that alert drivers to insecure tailgates are also not included in the tailgate recall.

Chrysler opened an investigation in July due to tailgates that opened while driving 2019-2021 Ram 1500 trucks. As of November 22, FCA was aware of 736 warranty claims, 101 field reports and 15 customer assistance records regarding tailgates that dropped open.

However, the automaker is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the tailgate problem.

Along with the 1.2 million recalled Ram trucks in the U.S., the tailgate recall involves about 121,000 Ram trucks in Canada, more than 26,000 in Mexico and more than 27,000 Ram trucks outside North America.

FCA expects to mail Ram tailgate recall notices January 27, 2023, and dealerships will inspect the tailgate striker alignments to the box latches and adjust them if necessary.

Owners who have questions about the Ram truck tailgate recall may call 800-853-1403. Chrysler's Ram tailgate recall reference number is ZB8.