Recall: GM Truck Hero Bed Covers May Detach

Truck Hero tri-fold hard tonneau covers and tri-fold soft tonneau covers affected.

April 7, 2022 — A GM Truck Hero bed cover recall involves more than 1,200 tri-fold hard tonneau covers and tri-fold soft tonneau covers sold as accessories for 2019-2022 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 trucks.

The recall was issued because the bed covers may become loose from the rails of the truck beds and detach while driving.

General Motors dealers will possibly replace the hard tri-fold tonneau rails and clamps and add a tether.

For soft tri-fold tonneau covers, GM will provide updated instructions, additional labeling and tether kits.

GM Truck Hero bed cover recall letters are expected to be mailed May 16, 2022.

Chevy and GMC owners may call 888-988-7267 and refer to recall number N222359640.