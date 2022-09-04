Recalled: Ram 2500, 3500, 4500, 5500 For Loss of Power

About 5,300 Ram trucks in the U.S. and Canada need new engine control modules.

September 3, 2022 — A Ram engine control module recall includes more than 5,300 of these trucks equipped with Cummins 6.7L turbo diesel engines.

2022 Ram 3500

2022 Ram 3500 Chassis Cab

2022 Ram 2500

2022 Ram 4500 Chassis Cab

2022 Ram 5500 Chassis Cab

According to Fiat Chrysler, the engine control modules may have been built with misaligned capacitors that can short-circuit to the ground, causing a loss of communication.

An internal loss of communication could result in a loss of motive power.

Chrysler opened an investigation into the Ram trucks based on information about the engine control modules from an assembly plant. That same plant manufactured the trucks with the faulty engine control modules.

As of August 15, 2022, FCA is aware of two warranty claims but no crashes or injuries caused by the modules.

The Ram truck recall includes 420 trucks in Canada.

Ram dealerships will replace the engine control modules once Ram recall letters are mailed October 15, 2022.

Ram truck owners may contact FCA at 800-853-1403 and refer to engine control module recall number Z87.