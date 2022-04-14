Tesla Boombox Recall Includes 600,000 Vehicles

Tesla expands previous Boombox recall to include vehicles with Summon or Smart Summon.

April 14, 2022 — A Tesla Boombox recall has been expanded following a February Boombox recall to disable the feature when the vehicle is in DRIVE, NEUTRAL or REVERSE.

This expanded recall supersedes the February recall and includes about 600,000 model year 2020-2022 Tesla Model Y, Model X, Model S and 2017-2022 Model 3 vehicles.

The Boombox function allows sounds to be played through an external speaker while the vehicle is in motion, but those sounds could block the pedestrian warning system sounds.

Federal safety standards require pedestrian alert sounds for electric and hybrid vehicles and prohibit automakers from altering or modifying the sounds.

But the Tesla Boombox function allows a customer to play preset or custom sounds through the pedestrian alert external speaker when the vehicle is parked or in motion, including if Summon or Smart Summon is in use.

Tesla vehicles that received the update under the February recall but not equipped with Summon or Smart Summon no longer violate safety standards. But Tesla knows Summon or Smart Summon could later be added to a vehicle which would then make the vehicle illegal.

Tesla is unaware of any crashes or injuries related to the Boombox issue.

Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update that will disable the Boombox function when the vehicle is using Summon or Smart Summon.

Tesla Model Y, Model X, Model S and Model 3 owner recall letters will be mailed around June 6, 2022.

Customers with questions should call 877-798-3752 and refer to recall number SB-22-00-003.

Vehicles configured with Summon or Smart Summon and already repaired under the February recall will need to have the new software installed.