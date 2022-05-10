Tesla Infotainment Screen Failures Cause Recall

Tesla recalls about 130,000 Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

May 10, 2022 — Tesla infotainment system problems have caused a recall of nearly 130,000 model year 2021-2022 Model S, Model X and 2022 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles operating certain firmware releases.

Tesla says the central processing unit (CPU) for the infotainment system may not cool down to prevent higher than expected temperatures during fast charging or preparation for fast charging.

This can cause the CPU to restart which can cause the center screen to lag or go blank.

"A lagging or blank center screen display may cause the rearview camera display, windshield visibility control settings, drive modes (i.e., Drive, Neutral, or Reverse), and telltales to be unavailable, which may increase the risk of a collision." — Tesla

Tesla discovered the problem during routine temperature endurance testing on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in December 2021. An investigation was opened and a 2021 Model S in the field had a center screen that kept rebooting during supercharging.

More vehicles suffered the same problem and all the CPUs were shipped to Tesla engineers for testing.

The automaker confirmed the root cause of the problem in April 2022 and which models were affected. Tesla also confirmed 59 warranty claims and 59 field reports (received between January 5, 2022, and May 2, 2022) for U.S. vehicles.

However, Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the infotainment screen problems.

Tesla will mail recall notices July 1, 2022, and perform an over-the-air software update that will improve CPU temperature management.

Tesla owners may call 877-798-3752 and ask about recall number SB-22-00-009.